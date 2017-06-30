Nationals SS Trea Turner reportedly suffers broken wrist, no timetable for return

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner suffered a broken right wrist Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Cubs, according to the Washington Post.

Turner ultimately left the game after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.

There is no timetable for his return, but a similar injury gave Braves slugger Freddie Freeman a 10-week return date.

Turner had been stealing bases at an alarming rate in recent weeks, but he will now be out until close to the start of the postseason.

The Nationals already lost center fielder Adam Eaton for the season with a torn ACL, and have had a myriad of bullpen injuries.

Stephen Drew may immediately start at shortstop for the Nationals, but the team could look for a cheap trade before the July 31 trade deadline.