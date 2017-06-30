The Suns could be forming their own Big Four.

NBA free agency 2017: Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap to take meetings with Suns

Western Conference teams are leveling up to try and compete with the Warriors' all-star quartet of former MVP's Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, 3-point champion Klay Thompson and newly-minted Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green. The Timberwolves added three-time all-star Jimmy Butler to go along with 2015 and 2016 Rookie of the Year winners Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Rockets acquired nine-time all-star Chris Paul to partner with MVP runner-up James Harden for what could be the league's best backcourt next season.

Now, the Suns are making their attempt to entire the arms race in the wild, wild Western Conference. Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Friday Phoenix is set to have meetings with the Clippers and Blake Griffin and the Hawks for Paul Millsap when NBA free agency officially begins Saturday.

Consider the Clippers broken up.

After reaching the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, including five 50-win campaigns with Paul and Griffin, keying a core that also included two-time all-defensive team choice center DeAndre Jordan, the Clippers appear headed for a rebuild.

That's a process 28-year-old Griffin may not want to stick around for. The five-time all-star led Los Angeles in scoring, averaging 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while playing 61 regular-season games in his seventh season as a pro out of Oklahoma. A season-ending toe injury ended his run in the postseason early as the fourth-seeded Clippers went on a fall to the Jazz in the first round. The 6-10, 251-pound power forward opted out of what would've been the fifth and final year of his contract with the Clippers to became an unrestricted free agent last week.

The 32-year-old Millsap averaged a career-high 18.1 points in 2016-17.

He was named an all-star for the fourth consecutive season and helped the Hawks secure a playoff berth for the 10th straight season. However, the 6-8, 246-pound small forward might not return to the ATL after opting out in the aftermath of the Hawks regressing in each of the past two seasons since winning a franchise-record 60 games and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2014-15.

According to SB Nation:



"The Suns could offer Griffin a four-year max contract worth about $130 million, which would start at approximately $31 million. (Millsap would be slightly more expensive, starting at $35 million per season at the max.) Right now, Phoenix could just barely sign Griffin if they decline and renounce all of their free agents — that would give them about $33 million in cap space."



Adding Griffin and or Millsap, who could be out until December with his injury, would give the Suns a highly competent veteran presence to go along with 27-year-old point guard Eric Bledsoe (21.1 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.8 rpg) and 20-year-old shooting guard Devin Booker (22.1 ppg), as well as promising second-year big man Marquese Chriss and incoming rookie Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. It's something a team that won a combined 47 games in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and hasn't reached the playoffs in seven years desperately needs.