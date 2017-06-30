Ravens undecided on bringing back leading tackler Zach Orr

Former Baltimore linebacker Zach Orr is looking to return to football following a brief retirement, but the Ravens are unsure whether or not they are interested in bringing him back.

Orr, who led the Ravens with 132 tackles last season, his third in the league, retired due a heightened concern over suffering a severe spinal injury. But he is now attempting to come back just months after hanging up his cleats.

"There are a lot of variables that the Ravens are having to deal with," Orr's agent Rob Sheets told 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, via ESPN.com. "There’s a lot of internal consternation. One side of the line fighting to get Zach Orr back, and another line saying we need to move on."

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome issued a statement Wednesday regarding Orr's eligibility to sign with another team.

“I spoke with Zach yesterday and he informed me that he would like to continue to play football. He is a free agent," Newsome said.

The Lions, despite taking Jarrad Davis out of Florida in the first round of this year's draft, remain in need of linebackers and hosted Orr on Thursday.

While the Ravens have not ruled out re-signing their reigning tackles leader, it appears they are prepared to move forward without him.