Warriors forward Draymond Green hoisted the trophy awarded to the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year over his head Monday night.

Five years ago, Draymond Green predicted he'd have a 'couple world championships'

Already a gold medalist and two-time All-NBA choice, it wasn't even close to the biggest achievement of his career. And, of course, that's not to mention his pair of championship rings as a member of the Warriors in 2015 and 2017. It's an impressive and unlikely haul for a player whom many pegged a tweener that would have trouble finding his way onto the floor before he was taken in the second round (35th overall) in the 2012 NBA Draft.

However, Green predicted his success during his interview at the league's annual pre-draft combine.

"Just on an NBA team, hopefully, with a couple world championships under my belt and just keep on improving as an NBA player," Green said when asked where he saw himself in five years.

Good call, Dray. You can peep the full interview here.