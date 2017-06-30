Ivan Gazidis says Arsenal are in the market for “top quality additions” and has defended the decision to hand Arsene Wenger a new contract.

Arsenal seeking 'top quality additions' vows Gazidis amid Lemar and Lacazette links

The Gunners have been accused in the past of failing to flex their financial muscle when presented with an opportunity to bolster the ranks.

Big-money deals have been sanctioned at times, but there has been no influx of high-profile additions.

That could be about to change, with Gazidis suggesting that Sead Kolasinac is merely the first exciting addition to be drafted in to Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal chief executive told a fan Q&A event on Thursday: “We signed one of the players in the Bundesliga team of the season [Kolasinac].

“We’re looking for top quality additions.”

Gazidis went on to admit that discussions are being held regarding a number of possible deals, with Arsenal being linked with the likes of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette and Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

He also addressed the contentious issue of Wenger’s future.

The long-serving French coach faced protests against his reign in 2016-17, but was handed a new two-year deal after guiding the club to another FA Cup triumph.

Gazidis believes that decision was justified, with the best interests of Arsenal taken into account.

He said: “It wasn’t a sentimental decision. It was a mutual one.”

Owner Stan Kroenke was also praised, despite criticism from certain sections of supporters, with that show of support drawing heckles from the assembled crowd.

Gazidis also admitted that the club are looking to add to their backroom staff this summer.