Zinedine Zidane's son Enzo has left Real Madrid and joined Alaves, signing a three-year deal with the LaLiga club.

Alaves sign Zidane's son Enzo

The 22-year-old scored Madrid's fourth goal in the 6-1 Copa del Rey rout of Leonesa on his competitive debut in December 2016.

"To score on your Real Madrid debut is always a dream and I'm really happy it's come at the Bernabeu and with a win," he told Madrid's official website at the time.

But the midfielder failed to follow in his father's footsteps by breaking into the first-team setup at Madrid and has subsequently been allowed to move on.