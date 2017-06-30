News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ferrari mechanic suffers double leg break in Raikkonen accident
Ferrari mechanic's leg run over in horror Grand Prix accident

Alaves sign Zidane's son Enzo

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Zinedine Zidane's son Enzo has left Real Madrid and joined Alaves, signing a three-year deal with the LaLiga club.

Alaves sign Zidane's son Enzo

Alaves sign Zidane's son Enzo

The 22-year-old scored Madrid's fourth goal in the 6-1 Copa del Rey rout of Leonesa on his competitive debut in December 2016.

"To score on your Real Madrid debut is always a dream and I'm really happy it's come at the Bernabeu and with a win," he told Madrid's official website at the time.

But the midfielder failed to follow in his father's footsteps by breaking into the first-team setup at Madrid and has subsequently been allowed to move on.

Back To Top