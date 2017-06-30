Eight men will make their NFL officiating debuts, another returns for his 29th season and a replay official breaks the gender barrier, according to the 2017 roster of 124 league officials released Thursday.

NFL reveals complete list of refs you'll be booing this fall

Referee Walt Coleman, referred to as the "the dean of NFL officials" in the news release, leads the list — although some Raiders fans, and even a former Raiders front-office executive don't think of him as a "dean" but as "the ref who invoked the tuck rule" in a January 2002 playoff game against Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Saw a reference to Walt Coleman as the "dean" of officials - not the word that comes to my mind - you feeling me Raider Nation - and, hi.

— Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) June 29, 2017



Again, that was 15 years ago.

After further review, do the eight rookies — line judges Brian Bolinger, Mike Carr and Danny Shortside, field judges Mearl Robinson and Brad Rogers, side judge Ryan Dickson, down judge David Oliver and umpire Steve Woods — know what they're getting into?

For that matter, given that Coleman made the call under review, does Terri Valenti, the first female replay official in NFL history, know that there are figurative fan challenges that go with the literal, in-game ones?

Other noteworthy items about this year's officials:

— All 17 referees from 2016 will return in '17 as de facto crew chiefs.

— Twelve officials will work at new positions.

— One old position (head linesman) gets a new name (down judge).

— Three sets of fathers and sons are among the officials: Coleman and son Walt IV, Ed and Shawn Hochul and Steve and Brad Freeman.

— Four sets of brothers are on the roster, led by the Paganellis: Carl, Dino and Perry. Joining them: Allen and Rusty Baynes, Jeff and Jerry Bergman and Gene and Tony Steratore.

— Only two officials — Steve Freeman (Bills and Vikings DB, 1975-87) and Phil McKinnely (Falcons, Rams and Bears OL, 1976-82) — also played in the NFL.

To see the entire 124-official roster for 2017, click here.