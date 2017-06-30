Getting a new car for your mom is so mainstream, why don’t more NFL rookies do what new Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan did earlier this week and truly change someone’s life?

Titans' Logan Ryan pays off big brother’s student debt

Ryan surprised his big brother (who spent five five years at Drexel earning an engineering degree) with a check for $82,000 earlier this week to pay off his student-loan debt. Check out the memo:



Surprised my big bro and paid off his student loans for his 29th Bday.. #Family #FinallyFree https://t.co/K7cKRRj1ze pic.twitter.com/56fLEP8Zwa

— Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) June 28, 2017



“It’s an endless cycle people get into,” Ryan told The MMQB. “Here’s a guy who’s passionate about something that’s not sports — and I’m passionate about what I do too; we’re go-getters — and he does everything right. Goes to a top university, graduates effortlessly. Makes it look easy getting an engineering degree, and I know I couldn’t do it.

“And the amount of tuition he has to pay off? It’s so expensive. Ninety percent of Americans can’t afford it, and take 30 years to pay it off. … There are brilliant people doing all the right things that walk out of school with all that debt and what kind of head start are they getting? I’m fortunate to be able to change that for him.”

Well done, Logan.