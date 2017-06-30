Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn believes the Bundesliga giants may be priced out of a move for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal riches make Sanchez swoop almost impossible for Bayern, claims Kahn

The German champions are reportedly rivalling Manchester City for the Chilean's signature, with Sanchez apparently having grown anxious for a move after the Gunners' inability to make an impression on the Premier League or in Europe.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness appeared to confirm the Bavarians had dropped their interest in the Arsenal star when he said: "You cannot reconstruct a team by signing 29 or 30-year-old players for €100 million. That is no policy."

And former Germany captain Kahn believes that the riches swilling around England's top flight could scupper Bayern's hopes of landing star names in the future.

Kahn told Omnisport: "Of course [Sanchez is a target], but today in professional football, it's not very easy to get a big transfer - the so called 'grenade'.

"That's the same for Bayern.

"It's not easy to get a new [Franck] Ribery or a new [Arjen] Robben, because other clubs don't necessarily have to sell their players because they have an enormous amount of money.

"They can make players stay at the club and that's what makes it more difficult for Bayern to buy top stars."