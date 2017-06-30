Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has long believed that teams need at least two top-10 players to compete for a championship. He’s had one to build around since 2012 in James Harden, and he now has a second one to work with in Chris Paul.

NBA trades: Complicated Chris Paul-James Harden combo could make Rockets unstoppable

While Paul was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, he opted into the final year of his contract with the Clippers to facilitate a trade to the Rockets. In return, the Rockets gave up a relatively small price revolving around Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and a protected first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Paul certainly doesn’t have the upside anymore of other available All-Stars right now such as Paul George and Jimmy Butler (before he was traded to the Timberwolves), but he joins the Rockets as one of the most accomplished point guards in NBA history who is still in the prime of his career. Other than Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, he was going to be arguably the best free agent available this offseason.

TRADE TRACKER: Biggest rumors, reported deals ahead of free agency

However, as smart of a move as it is to pair Harden with another top-10 player, it isn’t a foregone conclusion that this experiment will work. When it comes to the reasons why adding Paul to this roster is complicated, there are two in particular that stand out from the crowd.

The first: Paul is a high-usage player who is at his best with the ball in his hands. Considering Harden is coming off a historic season in which he finished second in the league in usage rating, pairing him with someone who will dominate the ball as much as he does might bring back some of the problems of the past.

Paul and Harden can play off-ball — they each averaged over 1.10 points per spot-up possession last season on a small-ish sample size — but Mike D’Antoni’s system is ideal for a player like Harden because it puts him in a position to make a play for himself and others every trip down the floor. Paul will undoubtedly eat into some of those possessions, which will force Harden to take somewhat of a backseat on offense.

The second reason Paul might not be a great fit on the Rockets is that he isn’t a typical Moreyball scorer. According to NBA.com, the Rockets finished last season with the most 3-point attempts in the league, the fourth-most attempts at the rim and the least amount of shots from midrange. That’s quite the difference from Paul, who generated almost half of his offense last season from spots on the floor the Rockets are encouraged to avoid. (Paul actually made nearly as many midrange shots by himself as the entire Rockets team).

Paul is coming off of the best season of his career in terms of volume and accuracy from the perimeter, but he’s not going to abandon his midrange game entirely to focus on shooting more 3-pointers at this stage of his career.

DEVENEY: Can Chris Paul coexist with James Harden?

Where the addition of Paul begins to get interesting is those two negatives have the potential to turn into huge positives. First and foremost, the Rockets don’t necessarily need another playmaker in the regular season — the combination of Harden, three outside shooters and an athletic pick-and-roll finisher turned them into the second best offensive team in the NBA — but Paul will make it much harder for opponents to load up on Harden in the postseason.

Not only does Paul give them a guard who can score and facilitate at a high level with and without Harden on the floor, but he also will likely thrive in D’Antoni’s system as someone who scored 44.7 percent of his points in the pick-and-roll last season and ranked in the 83.3 percentile with 0.96 points per possession.

Paul was almost as good as Harden, who generated 40.5 percent of his scoring in the pick-and-roll and ranked in the 92.7 percentile with 1.01 points per possession. It gives D’Antoni the luxury of having two elite pick-and-roll players on the court at all times and the option of staggering them whenever one needs a breather. The former means Paul and Harden will have less of a burden to carry offensively on a nightly basis, whereas the latter means teams won’t ever be able to take a break against them on defense. For a team capable of rattling off large runs in a hurry, that's a scary thought.

That doesn’t even take Paul’s ability to facilitate out of the pick-and-roll into account, either. According to Synergy Sports, Paul created 12.3 points per game last season with his passing out of the pick-and-roll, which ranked him third in the league behind Harden and Russell Westbrook. On average, Paul’s pick-and-roll passing created an impressive 1.05 points per possession.

MORE: Paul thanks Clippers fans in heartfelt note

While Paul lacks the size of Harden to see over the top of defenders, he’s long been amongst the best pure creators in the NBA. He’s averaging 9.9 assists per game for his career on only 2.4 turnovers per game. His assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.8 last season was better than everyone in the league but Andre Iguodala.

Think of him almost as a mini-Harden who takes much better care of the ball. He can find both shooters and cutters with ease, and he knows how to make teams pay if they give him space to score. Plus, surrounding him with the same players Harden had success with last season such as Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson should make him equally as dominant individually.

As for the midrange attempts that seem to go against everything the Rockets stand for, their reliance on 3-pointers and shots at the rim actually makes them more predictable against elite defenses. Knowing they want 3-pointers, layups and nothing in between, the Spurs had success running the Rockets off the 3-point line and contesting their shots at the rim with Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge in the playoffs.

Although executing that game plan is much more difficult than it sounds — there aren’t many teams with the discipline to stick to it for 48 minutes and the versatility to execute it — it’s a big reason why they were able to outlast the Rockets in six games.

MORE: Rockets still eyeing Paul George, Carmelo Anthony after Paul trade

Assuming the Rockets are comfortable with Paul’s midrange output, he can solve that problem all by himself. Put it this way: Russell Westbrook (10.9) was the only player to average more points per game than Paul (10.3) from pull-ups last season, and it took Westbrook almost three more shots per game to get there. Some of Paul’s pull-ups came from the perimeter, but 3.0 of his 4.4 makes per game came from midrange. With him converting 50.4 percent of those opportunities on the season, it’s hard to believe the Rockets will try to change how he attacks in the pick-and-roll.

Giving Paul the green light to operate from midrange would likely prevent them from suffering a similar collapse in the playoffs, when they went from averaging an elite 111.8 points per 100 possessions to a mediocre 107.2 points per possession, if they can make the dynamic between Harden and Paul work. As ESPN's Zach Lowe explained on his podcast, it would add a level of unpredictability they were sorely missing last season.

Like Harden, Paul is also a mean isolation scorer. When you put all of those factors together, it’s no wonder why their similarities could make it difficult for them to coexist on the court. Once a full-time shooting guard, Harden logged 98.0 percent of his minutes at point guard last season and proved himself capable of carrying them team in every way imaginable.

Paul, on the other hand, has been a point guard for his entire career and didn’t spent a minute out of position last season. Making it work for both of them in a way that helps the Rockets build on last season’s success and compete for a championship as soon as next season will take some sacrifice on both their behalves.

MORE:

NBA free agency 2017: Ranking the best players on the market (and finding out who's actually available)



The good news is they have the potential to make it work given their ability to fill a number of different roles on offense. D’Antoni’s system usually calls for only one of those types of players to orchestrate everything, but teams hoping to compete against the Cavaliers, Spurs and Warriors can’t rely on one person to do all of the heavy lifting anymore.

It's probably why Paul and Harden are intrigued by the idea of playing together. As long as they can learn how to strike the right balance of being aggressive without stepping on each other’s toes, it has all the makings of terrifying 1-2 punch that could carry the Rockets back to the Western Conference finals — and perhaps beyond.