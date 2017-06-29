Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent despite some solid stats last season, and the excuses as to why have been exhausting. With training camp nearing, it seems like the 29-year-old quarterback may be without a team in 2017, and Chip Kelly thinks that's wrong.

Former 49ers coach Chip Kelly passionately defends Colin Kaepernick from critics

Speaking to Adam Schefter on the podcast "Know Them From Adam," the former 49ers coach had nothing but positive things to say about his former player. He says the speculation about Kaepernick being a distraction is bogus and he was adored by his teammates.

Here's what Kelly said in full:



“Kap was awesome. “At the beginning of the year, he made a stance in terms of what he believes is right. We recognized and supported his ability to do that. But he never brought that into the locker room. We had a meeting the day after the Green Bay game that he did it in the preseason, and he explained to all the players his thought process and the mindset of what he was doing. There were some players that agreed with him and there were some players that didn’t agree with him. But after that point, we heard from the outside about what a distraction it is, except those people weren’t in our locker room and it never was a distraction. And Kap never brought that and turned it into a circus or whatever people think. “[He] came to work everyday extremely diligent in terms of his preparation, in terms of his work ethic in the weight room, in terms of his work ethic in the meeting room. “I really enjoyed Kap. I’ve talked to Kap maybe three or four times since we both left San Francisco. I know he’s working out hard in New York now. I think he’s a really good person and a really good player, and I really enjoyed coaching him.”



Of course the main criticism towards Kaepernick has been that he'll be a distraction for his off-field views following his anthem protest from a year ago. Giants owner John Mara essentially confirmed this by telling MMQB, "All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue," referring to Kaepernick.

The free agent QB remains active on Twitter toward social causes, leading some to believe he's not completely focused on football. Kelly says if any coach contacted him about Kaepernick, he'd tell them that belief is wrong.



"I think people that aren’t in there … when you’re not there, it’s easy to speculate on what it’s like, but he is zero distraction. I like Kap a lot. He’s a really good person. And he really wants to win and he’s highly competitive. He’s got a real good physical skill-set to play the position and has played it at a really high level. “I also don’t think he played at his top level last year because he was coming off three surgeries. I think the Kap this year will be better than the Kap last year. I would tell anybody that he’s zero distraction and a really talented player who can help you win.”



Kelly's words may not make an impact in terms of Kaepernick getting a job, but at least his comments can dispel some of the rumors floating around about the quarterback.