News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Warner makes call on Cricket Australia sanctions
Warner makes call on CA sanctions

VIDEO: Have LA Galaxy found Beckham's successor?

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Have LA Galaxy finally found a successor to David Beckham?

VIDEO: Have LA Galaxy found Beckham's successor?

VIDEO: Have LA Galaxy found Beckham's successor?

French prospect joins Man Utd

The former England captain spent five years at Galaxy, and regularly wowed fans with his spectacular free-kicks.

He departed in 2012 prior to joining PSG, but it appears that Ari Lassiter is ready to step into his sizeable shoes.



The Costa Rican curled home a superb set-piece in the Open Cup against Sacramento Republic.

Watch the video above!

Back To Top