VIDEO: Have LA Galaxy found Beckham's successor?

Have LA Galaxy finally found a successor to David Beckham?
The former England captain spent five years at Galaxy, and regularly wowed fans with his spectacular free-kicks.
He departed in 2012 prior to joining PSG, but it appears that Ari Lassiter is ready to step into his sizeable shoes.
Take a bow, @Ari_Lassiter15 ! #LAvSAC pic.twitter.com/42etE3O87X
— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 29, 2017
The Costa Rican curled home a superb set-piece in the Open Cup against Sacramento Republic.
