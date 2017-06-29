Houston are confident the acquisition of Chris Paul alongside James Harden will help the Rockets compete with NBA juggernaut the Golden State Warriors.

Paul puts Rockets in 'weapons race' with Warriors and NBA elite - Morey

The Rockets completed a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, receiving nine-time All-Star Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, DeAndre Liggins, Darrun Hilliard, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Wiltjer, a top-three protected 2018 first-round pick and cash considerations.

Paul will team up with five-time All-Star Harden, who finished second to Russell Westbrook in the race for the NBA MVP and Rockets general manager Daryl Morey believes the 32-year-old's arrival puts Houston in a very strong position to take down defending champions the Warriors, who boast Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

"Any day you can acquire a Hall of Fame-level player is a good day for the franchise," Morey said.

"It's a weapons race in the NBA, and you're either in the weapons race or on the sidelines.

"We felt with Harden in his prime, Chris Paul in his prime, this gives us a real shot to chase the juggernaut teams that are out there and puts us right there with them."

Morey continued: "Without Harden, none of this happens. He's the reason everyone wants to be in Houston. We have the two best playmakers in the league."

Mike D'Antoni, who was named Coach of the Year at the NBA Awards after guiding the Rockets to the third seed in the Western Conference with a 55-27 win-loss record, added: "You can't have too many point guards, can't have too many smart guys, can't have too many stars.

"He is one of the best point guards to ever play the game. If we can't figure it out, we are in a lot of trouble."

In 2016-17, Paul averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 assists, five rebounds and two steals per game.

Paul's career average is 18.7 points, 9.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.29 steals since debuting with the New Orleans Hornets – now known as the New Orleans Pelicans – in 2005.