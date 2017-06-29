Orlando City waives designated player Matias Perez Garcia

Orlando City has waived midfielder Matias Perez Garcia, the MLS club announced Wednesday.

Perez Garcia’s contract was going to expire on June 30. While the team attempted to reach a new deal, it was unable to.

“We tried our best to reach an agreement with Matías but unfortunately we weren’t able to,” Orlando general manager Niki Budalic said in the statement. “I want to thank Matías for his contributions to our club. He is a tremendous teammate and person. We wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

The 32-year-old Argentine joined the San Jose Earthquakes as a designated player during the 2014 season from Tigre in Argentina. He had an up and down tenure with the Earthquakes, scoring three goals and assisting on eight others in 47 games in parts of three seasons.

Perez Garcia was traded during the 2016 campaign to Orlando City for Darwin Ceren. He scored one goal and picked up four assists during his time with the Lions.

The move freed up an international spot for Orlando, which it promptly filled with Orlando City B side defender Leo Pereira.