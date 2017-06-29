Chris Paul confirmed he has been traded from the Clippers when he penned a heartfelt note Wednesday afternoon, thanking his fans for the wonderful memories.

Chris Paul thanks Clippers nation in heartfelt note

"Unbelievable amount of emotions right now. I don't even know what to say," Paul wrote. "Lots of love and tears. I am so blessed and thankful for the ability to play this game, this is the part no one can prepare you for."



Unbelievable amount of emotions right now..

— Chris Paul (@CP3) June 28, 2017



"To the Los Angeles community and to CLIPPER NATION, I say THANK YOU!!! For the past (six) years you all have welcomed not only me but my family," Paul said. "We all love you."

Paul, 32, agreed to opt in to the final year of his $24.2 million contract, which allowed the Clippers to acquire a first round pick (2018), Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Sam Dekker from Houston along with other players. It's a slam dunk for Los Angeles, which would have lost Paul to free agency anyways, and not get anything in return.

While Paul didn't mention anything about the Rockets, he will likely make himself comfortable in the Houston market. Neither teams have announced the trade, but Dekker and Beverely posted their own tweets about heading to Los Angeles.

"It's tough to say goodbye, but I will always have great pride and love for the chance to be part of Red Nation," Beverely wrote.

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips

— Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017



Williams, on the other hand, remained cryptic on his true feelings on the trade.

