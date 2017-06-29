We're not going to suggest Chris Paul's status as a "die-hard" Cowboys fan has anything to do with his desire to play basketball in a city 239 miles — rather than 1,436 miles — away from Dallas. If that were the case, he might have had the Los Angeles Clippers arrange a trade with Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks, not the Houston Rockets.

Trade to Rockets brings Chris Paul that much closer to his beloved Cowboys

But Paul surely won't mind more convenient accessibility to his favorite football team and its games.

Paul, just like his buddy LeBron James, is a huge Cowboys fan. He loosely explained the source of that fandom when he and his Clippers teammates attended Dallas' Thanksgiving home game against Washington last season.

"I'm a die-hard Cowboys fan, since I was a kid," explained Paul, who grew up in central North Carolina. "My dad was a die-hard Drew Pearson fan when I was small, so it's translated to my whole family.

"I got my parents here (AT&T Stadium), my grandparents, aunts and uncles, and then with my teammates ... Nothing like playing against the Redskins, especially on Thanksgiving. So I'm very thankful for this opportunity and blessed to be here."



The NBA regular-season schedule won't be released until later this summer, but the league is starting the 2017-18 season 10 days earlier in order to add time between games and reduce the number of back-to-backs.

That should give Paul more opportunities to match free dates with games on the Cowboys' 2017 schedule. We're sure Jerry Jones would love to have Paul back as a visitor on his sidelines.

So now, if you're the Rockets (or the Mavs, for that matter), the question is worth asking: Just how big of a Cowboys fan is LeBron?