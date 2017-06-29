The Eagles seem to be taking a leaf out of the Seahawks' book with how they got Eddie Lacy to cut weight.

LeGarrette Blount will get $50K from Eagles if he weighs 245 pounds, report says

Philadelphia will give its new running back a whopping $50,000 bonus if he can weigh 240-245 pounds at the beginning of training camp, ESPN reported.

Blount was listed at 250 pounds when he was with the Patriots last season, but apparently the Eagles want him to be a bit smaller. He will still be pretty large for a running back, so it's unclear if the additional 5-10 pounds off his 6-foot frame will do much.

He was mainly used as a bulldozer for the Pats last year, recording 18 touchdowns for 1,161 yards and 299 carries.

Blount will have until July 24 — when players are supposed to report to the Eagles' training camp — to lose the weight. The first practice begins July 27.