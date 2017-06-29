Taco-bout a match made in sponsorship heaven.

Cowboys rookie Taco Charlton lands inevitable taco endorsement

After Mexican restaurant Taco Bueno welcomed Taco Charlton to Dallas back in April when he was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round, the Texas-based chain on Tuesday announced their partnership with the rookie defensive end.

"At the heart of any good partnership is authenticity and genuine respect," Taco Bueno president and CEO Mike Roper said in a statement, via the Dallas Morning News. "Taco is serious about football, and we are serious about Tex-Mex, and that is a winning combination. We couldn't be more excited to bring some fun to all our fans this upcoming football season."

And it's not just about his name. Charlton honestly believes Taco Bueno "tops everyone" when it comes to their selection of food and shared his excitement about the endorsement deal.

"In my short time here, I have discovered that Texas is THE PLACE for tacos," Charlton said. "Believe me, I've been trying them my whole life. "

Charlton also signed a contract with Big Red soda just one day earlier, so at least he'll have something refreshing to wash all those tacos down.