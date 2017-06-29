Thibaut Courtois' agent says he has held meetings with Real Madrid as the the goalkeeper continues to stall on a new Chelsea contract.

I've discussed Courtois with Real Madrid, says Chelsea goalkeeper's agent

Chelsea still favourites to sign Alex Sandro

The Belgium international has established himself as first choice at Stamford Bridge and won a second Premier League medal in the space of three seasons last term.

However, Courtois – who was on loan at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014 – has been regularly linked with a return to the Spanish capital to play for Los Blancos.

Goal understands talks between Courtois and the Blues over a new contract have stalled due to the player's wage demands, as he wants to double his current income of £100,000 per week.

Although the shot stopper is keen to reach an agreement with Chelsea, his representative, Christophe Henrotay, says he has held discussions with Madrid's hierarchy over his client's situation.

"Of course Thibaut is of interest to the big clubs, including the latest Champions League winner," he told Sport Foot .

"He's someone who helps you win games, titles. I meet regularly with those in charge at Real Madrid, and Thibaut's case has come up.

"My role is to keep him updated on the situation."

Why Arsenal want to sign Lemar

Madrid are looking for another goalkeeper to upgrade on Keylor Navas and have considered David de Gea, Courtois and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma as possible options.

Courtois was instrumental in Chelsea's Premier League title win last season, keeping 16 clean sheets in his 36 games in the English top flight.