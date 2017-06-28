Adrian Wojnarowski will be taking his Woj Bombs to ESPN, the network announced Wednesday.

As Adrian Wojnarowski to ESPN becomes official, he regrets taking jabs at network

“Woj is a breakthrough multimedia journalist and one of the most authoritative voices on the NBA. He has earned the respect of fans and peers with consistent excellence, impeccable journalistic credentials and a blend of work ethic, creativity and versatility. We are excited to have him join ESPN," Rob King, ESPN Sr. Vice President, SportsCenter, News and Information said.

Wojnarowski will start at ESPN on July 1, at the start of NBA's free agency. He leaves Yahoo, where he started back in 2007. While at Yahoo, Wojnarowski created The Vertical, a collective group of reporters who contributed to writing stories, creating videos and recording podcasts among other things.

The network's statement didn't mention anything about Wojnarowski's staff at The Vertical aside from the additional hire of Bobby Marks, a front office insider. When asked via email about the other members, ESPN told Omnisport it has "nothing more to share," which essentially means they're still under contract at Yahoo for now.

An interesting element of this hire is the fact Wojnarowski has had a few run-ins with ESPN as a columnist at Yahoo. One of his more popular beefs was with Amin Elhassan, who still works at ESPN, after criticism of how he handled reports from the network.



@AminESPN You have 75 guys there. You really should break every story. I'd be more worried about that than me.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 24, 2014



In an interview with USA Today's For The Win, Wojnarowski said he regrets some of the times he attacked the network.



"I mean, I look at it this way: I’m really competitive, and this is a competitive marketplace. And when I’m against you, I’m going against you. When I’m with you, I’m with you. Anybody who’s worked with me knows I’ve been a really good teammate through my years going back to the Fresno Bee with Andy Katz and Bergen Record for nine years, Yahoo for a decade. And I think everyone at ESPN is going to find that I’m a really good teammate and somebody who’s going to be generous with whatever I can be helpful with and competitive with the places that we’re going to compete with. "But I probably — I’m not perfect, and there’s probably a few times along the line that I probably should have spared everyone or kept to myself. But at the same time, I’m excited to work with the group that’s at ESPN and have Bobby coming in alongside. And whatever else portends in the future, staff-wise, I think there’s a lot of open field to keep getting better, and I’m excited for it."



Wojnarowski will join ESPN after the company went through a massive round of layoffs, including plenty of its NBA reporters. Woj will be expected to fill in those roles as ESPN's statement claims he will be contributing "NBA Reporting, features, insights ad interviews across digital, television, audio and print media."