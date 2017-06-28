Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete

News

Dani Ceballos has denied claims that a deal is in place for him to join Real Madrid from Real Betis.

The 20-year-old is under contract at Betis until 2020, but reports in the Spanish media claim La Liga champions Madrid are poised to meet Ceballos' rumoured €15 million release clause and loan him back for next season.

However, Ceballos – who helped Spain reach the final of the European Under-21 Championship in a 3-1 win over Italy on Tuesday – says those suggestions are mere paper talk.

"The rumours are not true," he told Cadena Cope.

"The team with which I currently have a contract in force for three years with is Real Betis."



Ceballos, though, has conceded a Betis exit is not completely out of the question, but insists his priority for the time being is helping Spain's U-21s succeed in Poland when they face Germany in Friday's final.

"I do not know if next year I will play in Betis," he added.

"I now have my holidays and my priority is to win the final on Friday."

Ceballos - who has also previously been linked to Atletico Madrid - made 30 Liga appearances last term, scoring two goals and supplying as many assists.

