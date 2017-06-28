Paulinho has dropped a social media hint that he is set to complete a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Paulinho hints at Barcelona move after liking Instagram post

The former Tottenham midfielder ‘liked’ a photoshopped picture of him wearing the Catalan giants’ shirt on Instagram.

Goal understands that Barca have opened talks with Paulinho ahead of a potential move, and Guangzhou Evergrande coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has opened the door for the transfer.

"We have already talked and he knows my position. If the time comes when I have to make a statement or express my opinion about the issue of Paulinho, I will do so," he told ESPN Brasil.

“I'm sure Paulinho will make the decision that's best for him."

