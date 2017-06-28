Real Madrid's first priority is handing a new contract to Zinedine Zidane, says president Florentino Perez.

New Real Madrid deal for Zidane is Perez's first job

Perez previously said Zidane can "stay at Real Madrid for life" after guiding the club to back-to-back Champions League successes by beating Juventus in this year's final.

And tying the club's head coach to a new deal will be his first act once the 45-year-old is back at the club after a break.

"Sure he is safe and the first thing we are going to do after he comes back from holiday is renew him," Perez said to esRadio.

"No one knows the club and the dressing room better than him. It is an advantage that he has over the rest and that has made him succeed for 17 months.

"Many times he has said that he does not know if he will continue so that they [the press] do not ask him about the future of the players.

"But I would have continued with him even if we had not won."

In a wide-ranging interview, Perez also insisted an "angry" Cristiano Ronaldo would stay with Madrid, while stating it would be tough to find a place for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe among the club's star-studded squad.