Manny Pacquiao's WBO welterweight world title fight with Jeff Horn will prove a "short and sweet" affair, according to the Filipino's trainer Freddie Roach.

Pacquiao will knock out Horn in no time - Roach

Pacquiao will put his belt on the line against the Australian at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, the 38-year-old hoping it paves the way for a re-match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

That would give Pacquiao a chance to make amends for the loss he suffered in May 2015 against the American, who is set to take on UFC star Conor McGregor in August.

Roach has conceded that Pacquiao must first impress against former school teacher Horn to get that shot at revenge, but does not envisage any issues on that front.

"Manny is in great shape," Roach said at a media conference on Wednesday. "He doesn't like to predict knockouts, but I do. It's going to be short and sweet.

"If Horn comes out like he says he's going to, Manny will fire back. I think it's going to be a great fight, but it won't last too long and someone will get knocked out.

"The thing is, in sparring, we haven't had knockdowns and knockouts in a long time. This time we did. Manny has been his old self, having fun and doing what he does best."