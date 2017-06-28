Brandon Marshall only cares about two stats as his NFL career winds down

Brandon Marshall only cares about two stats as his NFL career comes to a close in New York — winning and efficiency.

Marshall signed a two-year contract worth $12 million with the Giants just five days after being cut by the Jets. In doing so, he joined an already impressive Giants receiving corps that features Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. Marshall knows he's not the top dog anymore but as long as New York wins, he couldn't care less.

"They were clear with me we have a No. 1 receiver that’s not even in his prime yet, and that we also have a freakin’ stud in Sterling Shepard, so there’s only one ball," Marshall told The New York Post on Tuesday. “I want this to be my most efficient year. It may not be my best statistically, but when it comes to the standpoint of efficiency, I really want to dominate in that category."

Marshall, 33, had his best season in 2015 during his first year with the Jets, with 109 catches for 1,502 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions. He then logged 59 catches (seven drops), the lowest since his rookie season, for 788 yards and three scores last season. Still, the 11-year veteran's 168 receptions were 63 more than any other Jets receiver over that span.

"I know I could have gone to another team and caught 100-something balls and put up 1,500, 1,600 yards, but that’s not the mission right now," Marshall told The Post. "That’s not the goal. My goal is to touch that Lombardi Trophy. Sometimes you got to sacrifice. There’s gonna be times where I may think I’m open or may be open and not get the ball, and it might hurt. I understand I’m in a great place, and the only thing that matters is bringing home that trophy."

Marshall said in May he intends to play just two more years before retiring from football. Giants quarterback Eli Manning, 36, is also approaching the end of his career but the duo is hoping to go out on top. Marshall has recently reached out to Manning to review the Giants playbook.

"That’s one of the reasons we have a great opportunity, because everyone knows where they’re supposed to be and knows where the ball’s gonna be and when it’s coming," Marshall told The Post. "That’s something I never had to deal with my entire career. I never had a quarterback be so precise with his preparation and also just ball placement and getting the ball out quick. That’s been the biggest adjustment for me."

