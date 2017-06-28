Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports agree to contract extension through 2022

Just over 10 days after announcing a contract extension for Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports announced on Tuesday a new long-term deal for Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet.

The new four-year contract extension will keep the 2016 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year with Hendrick through the end of the 2022 racing season.

“It means the world to me to be a part of this organization, and I couldn’t be happier (about the extension),” Elliott said in a statement. “I wouldn’t want to drive for anybody else but Hendrick Motorsports. I am very proud to be where I am, and I definitely take it upon myself to work hard and make sure I do my part for the company as we move forward.”

Chase, son of Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott, replaced Jeff Gordon in the No. 24 following the 2015 season. While he is still winless in the Cup Series, Chase is one of NASCAR's most popular drivers and at the core of the sports' youth movement.

Chase, 21, signed with Hendrick Motorsports in February 2011 as a high school freshman, showing promise like his father at a young age. Last season, the young Elliott earned a Cup playoff berth and was the series’ top rookie after posting 10 top-five finishes. Through 16 points races of his sophomore season, he is sixth in the Cup standings.

“As both a driver and a person, where Chase is today at 21-years-old is unbelievable,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “With all the expectations and pressure, he’s stayed focused on being himself and working as hard as he can.

"The pure driving talent has always been obvious, and he’s doing so many great things off the track. He’ll be a big part of our organization and our sport for many years. I’m looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us.”

Chase will look for his first Cup Series win Saturday at Daytona, the site of his first career pole last season.