Will Ferrell has been a highly visible ambassador for LAFC since joining the team as a minority owner, and this week he used his star power to try to court the Mexico's most popular player to the MLS expansion side.

VIDEO: Will Ferrell asks Chicharito to play for MLS expansion side LAFC

Ferrell, known for starring roles in Hollywood blockbusters like Elf and Old School, took to ESPN to implore Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez to join the new MLS team, which is slated to begin play next year. Ferrell began his message to the Mexican international in Spanish before switching to English, jokingly stating that he's "not gonna pay" Hernandez but will still make it worth his while.

NBC changes PL coverage for 2017-18

"Please come play for LAFC whenever you want to," Ferrell deadpanned into the camera. "You don't even have to play every game. I beg you."

Hernandez, who is among the stars the expansion side has been linked with, is currently in Russia preparing for Mexico's Confederations Cup semi-final against Germany.