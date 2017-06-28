NBA trade rumors: Celtics plan to form superteam with Gordon Hayward, Paul George

The Celtics are trying to load up on talent to compete against the Cavaliers next season, and their plan includes trying to add Gordon Hayward and Paul George, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.



As Wojnarowski notes, the blueprint of their plan can be a bit challenging. The Celtics first need to convince Hayward to sign in free agency, which doesn't start until July 1. Boston won't make an offer for George before it knows for sure Hayward will sign. If that fails, the report states Boston's Plan B will be to look at Blake Griffin in free agency.

Another element to this deal is the fact Hayward and George will cost the Celtics a lot, so the team will need to make a lot of changes in order to stay under the salary cap. CBS Boston took a look at how this would be financially possible, and while it's a possibility, the team would be losing plenty of valuable players.

For the Pacers' front office, though, a trade with the Celtics makes the most sense. Wojnarowski reports Indiana "is desirous of the young players and future draft picks that Boston is uniquely able to offer."

Hayward and George would undoubtedly add plenty of firepower to an already strong Celtics team. Boston earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season before falling victim to Cleveland in the conference finals. Adding these two would give them three All-Star players from last season, which at the very least would provide a challenge to the Cavs.

The biggest question mark for the Celtics in all of this, though, is will George stay? It's not secret he wants to play for the Lakers, and many believe he'll bolt for L.A. following this upcoming season once he hits free agency. If he's going to leave, would it be worth it for the Celtics to lose developing players and draft picks for a one-year rental?

The Celtics must feel the appeal of creating a superteam in Boston would be enough to entice George to stay. Of course, this is all hypothetical at this point, but it'd be fun to see once the free agency frenzy begins later this week.