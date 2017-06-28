The time between the U.S. Open and The Open Championship tends to be a brutal stretch of weak fields, and that's no better exemplified as it is this week at the Quicken Loans National. The 2017 field is probably the worst we’ve seen since the swing season, but these are the kind of events that you can gain a big edge in daily fantasy golf contests as long as you do a little homework.



TPC Potomac, located just outside of Washington, D.C., is a new venue for this event which has been held at neighboring Congressional Country Club the past few years. Expect a few similarities between the two, as both have very quick greens and fairways, a decent amount of water hazards, and similar elevation changes. From talking with some people who have played this course, they all say the same thing: TPC Potomac is a second-shot course, so we will be heavily targeting "strokes gained approach". I’ve also heard that this course can be very difficult and players will have a hard time going low if the winds are up. This is supported by tough scoring conditions at the recent Web.com events that have been held here the past few years. I’ll also be targeting "scrambling" as a key stat this week, as it will be crucial for players to scramble well to avoid some big numbers if their approach games are a little off.



Finally, since we don’t have any course history to go off of, here are the courses that I’ve identified as similar to TPC Potomac: TPC Sawgrass, Harbour Town, and PGA National. All of these courses are less than driver courses, where there is a heavy emphasis on approach play and keeping the ball in play off of the tee.

Quicken Loans National picks, predictions for daily fantasy golf contests

Key Stats:

Strokes Gained Approach

Scrambling

Ball Striking

Par 4 Scoring

Driving Accuracy

Top-Tier Studs:

Patrick Reed (DK: $11,100, FD: $9,800)

I expect most will go with Rickie Fowler in this spot, but for GPPs I’m leaning toward Reed. He has been trending up for the past month or so, and it feels like a win is coming for him. I like that this course should play difficult and that he will be able to use his elite scrambling to his advantage. What better place than D.C. for Captain America to get his first win of the season?



Bill Haas (DK: $9,500, FD: $8,400)



A difficult course with a weak field is a prime spot for Haas to pop. Haas is a Pete Dye specialist, and I’ve heard some golfers say that TPC Potomac has a lot of qualities that you would find at a Pete Dye course. After starting the season off poorly, Haas has turned it around with decent showings his past few times out. Haas keeps in the fairway off the tee and hits a ton of greens, which should help him avoid any big numbers. This seems like a “slow and steady” type of course, and that plays nicely into what Haas does well.

Other to Consider: Rickie Fowler (Cash)

Mid-Tier Targets:

David Lingmerth (DK: $8,500, FD: $7,200)



Lingmerth won the Web.com event when it was played at TPC Potomac a few years ago, and he is playing some great golf at the moment. He has been very accurate off of the tee this season and has dominated on Par 4's over the past month. This tournament has been an event where we get some pretty random winners (Troy Merritt anyone?), and Lingmerth could be that sneaky guy this season. My only concern is he did not play the similar courses on tour very well this season, but he also wasn’t in good form in general, so I can let that slide.



Bud Cauley (DK: $7,700, FD: $7,500)



TPC Potomac seems perfectly suited to Cauley’s game. He isn’t long off the tee but is accurate when he is able to club down. His approach game is solid, and he is decent with Par 4's. Cauley also fits the bill of a guy who plays well in these weaker field events. He had a top 10 at the Heritage earlier in the season, which is a similar course layout. I like everything that I see with Bud, and he makes a good play in both cash games and GPPs.

Others to Consider: Kevin Streelman, David Hearn, Kyle Stanley

Value/Punt Plays:

Grayson Murray (DK: $6,800, FD: $6,200)



Murray is best known for his antics on Twitter, but love him or hate him, he makes an excellent value play this week. Murray was one of the most talented players who moved up from the Web.com tour this season and is finally starting to put it together with a string of solid results. While he doesn’t yet have any top 10s on his PGA Tour resume, I wouldn’t be surprised if he broke through this week in such a weak field.



Jim Herman (DK: $6,800, FD: $5,000)



Herman is a deep GPP-only play, but he has the type of game that should fit this course well. He is very accurate off the tee and is above average with this approach game. Herman will certainly be extremely low owned and offers a lot of salary relief (especially on FanDuel). You can do a lot worse than Herman if you are trying to build a few stars and scrubs lineups.

Others to consider: Sung Kang, Adam Hadwin