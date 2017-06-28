Fox Sports lays off writers, editors in shift to video-only web model

Fox Sports has laid off its staff of online writers and editors, eliminating written content from its digital offerings in favor of more video.

Bloomberg first reported Monday that approximately 20 positions in the Los Angeles office would be eliminated to accommodate the creation of new video production jobs that will better service on-air products. The cuts come at a time when Fox Sports pours increasingly more resources into its shows, including the Skip Bayless-led "Undisputed."

Earlier this year, ESPN, Fox Sports' primary competitor, laid off more than 100 anchors, reporters and production staff in a similar strategy shift.

Jamie Horowitz, who oversees Fox Sports' national networks and its digital arm, explained the changes in a memo distributed to staff Monday afternoon.

"Gone are the days of uploading content to a hub and hoping an audience seeks it out," Horowitz wrote. "We will be taking a proactive approach to distributing our content to sports fans on their preferred platforms."

Those affected were encouraged to apply for the new video positions.

A few staffers took to Twitter to share the news.



Nearly 4 years to the day of the start of my career with @FOXSports, today I learned it's over.



I've loved every second of my time here.

— pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) June 27, 2017





GOOD: I had a great year at Fox, learned a ton & met some amazing people



BAD: My job is gone



GOOD: You can now hire me & my DMs are open

— Aaron West (@ayyy_west) June 27, 2017





On my 28th birthday, Fox Sports let me know I won't be a part of its undisputedly bright future

— Nick Schwartz (@Nick_Schwartz) June 26, 2017





As you may have heard, FOX Sports is making some changes & I've been let go. Guess that's what happens when you bring guns to work pic.twitter.com/K4GjLeXwxi

— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 27, 2017



Later in the day, FoxSports.com unveiled a new website format featuring only video.

