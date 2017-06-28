Fox Sports lays off writers, editors in shift to video-only web model

Fox Sports has laid off its staff of online writers and editors, eliminating written content from its digital offerings in favor of more video.
Bloomberg first reported Monday that approximately 20 positions in the Los Angeles office would be eliminated to accommodate the creation of new video production jobs that will better service on-air products. The cuts come at a time when Fox Sports pours increasingly more resources into its shows, including the Skip Bayless-led "Undisputed."
Earlier this year, ESPN, Fox Sports' primary competitor, laid off more than 100 anchors, reporters and production staff in a similar strategy shift.
Jamie Horowitz, who oversees Fox Sports' national networks and its digital arm, explained the changes in a memo distributed to staff Monday afternoon.
"Gone are the days of uploading content to a hub and hoping an audience seeks it out," Horowitz wrote. "We will be taking a proactive approach to distributing our content to sports fans on their preferred platforms."
Those affected were encouraged to apply for the new video positions.
A few staffers took to Twitter to share the news.
Nearly 4 years to the day of the start of my career with @FOXSports, today I learned it's over.
I've loved every second of my time here.
— pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) June 27, 2017
GOOD: I had a great year at Fox, learned a ton & met some amazing people
BAD: My job is gone
GOOD: You can now hire me & my DMs are open
— Aaron West (@ayyy_west) June 27, 2017
On my 28th birthday, Fox Sports let me know I won't be a part of its undisputedly bright future
— Nick Schwartz (@Nick_Schwartz) June 26, 2017
As you may have heard, FOX Sports is making some changes & I’ve been let go. Guess that's what happens when you bring guns to work pic.twitter.com/K4GjLeXwxi
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 27, 2017
Later in the day, FoxSports.com unveiled a new website format featuring only video.
Below is the memo in its entirety, via Awful Announcing:
Team,
Today, we are announcing a plan to put the editorial strength and technical infrastructure of FOX Sports fully behind digital video. We will be shifting our resources and business model away from written content and instead focus on our fans’ growing appetite for premium video across all platforms.
This evolution in our digital strategy is a decision driven by comprehensive research, data, sales numbers and hours of conversations we’ve had this year. Our findings can be boiled down to these three core tenets:
We are watching how fans consume content. Gone are the days of uploading content to a hub and hoping an audience seeks it out. We will be taking a proactive approach to distributing our content to sports fans on their preferred platforms.
We are listening to our advertising partners. Our advertising partners want to be presented alongside premium video across all screens, so we will now focus on delivering high quality sports video content to support their efforts.
Premium video is our advantage. Creating compelling sports video content is what we do best at FOX Sports. We are going to be focused on leveraging our live event rights, talent and resources to create premium sports video content optimized for each platform.
This evolution of our digital offerings is a continuation of what has always made FOX Sports successful: big events and incisive opinions. Producing compelling sports video is the connective tissue that links our first NFC season in 1994 to our current World Cup partnership that extends through 2026. It’s what links FOX NFL SUNDAY to daily opinion shows on FS1. Our strategy will be successful because it builds on and enhances everything FOX Sports has created over the past 23 years.
I am excited to see what we can do together.
Thank you for your continued hard work as our business evolves.
Jamie