Francesco Totti may be finished at Roma, but ambitious Japanese side Tokyo Verdy have offered him a chance to extend his playing career.

Roma legend Totti offered opportunity to extend career in Japan

After 25 years as part of the first-team set-up at Stadio Olimpico, and iconic figure has reached the end of the road.

With a club record 786 appearances to his name, Totti will no longer be gracing the number 10 jersey at Roma as his contract has not be renewed.

There is, however, still a chance that the legendary 40-year-old playmaker will take in another challenge before hanging up his boots, with no decision taken on his future as yet.

Tokyo Verdy, who compete in the Japanese second tier, are among those to have expressed an interest, with club president Hanyu Hideaki telling Nikkansports: “We are interested in Totti and there were contacts at the time, however, no progress.”

Reports in Japan suggest that Totti would be looking for a salary of around €3 million in order to complete such a move.

The World Cup winner is, however, expected to have other offers to consider, with a move to Major League Soccer having also been mooted.

He also has the option of heading into retirement and taking a directorial role at Roma, allowing him to preserve a standing as a one-club man.