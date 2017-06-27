Hakan Calhanoglu will move to AC Milan once the Italian giants reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen, according to the midfielder's agent.

Calhanoglu waiting for 'final talks' as AC Milan move nears

Turkey international Calhanoglu has not played since January due to a FIFA ban relating to contract dispute with Trabzonspor, whom he is said to have agreed to join before pulling out in 2011, being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 23-year-old waived his wages for the duration of his four-month suspension and reportedly opted against an appeal in order to be available for a transfer in the off-season.

It appears that Milan could well offer him that move, with Calhanoglu's representative Bektas Demirtas suggesting the player has agreed personal terms with the Serie A club.

"We held good talks with AC Milan," Demirtas told Kicker.

"It's now important the clubs reach an agreement. Once they have reached an agreement, we can enter final talks with AC Milan."

Calhanoglu has two years remaining on his contract at Leverkusen, who are reportedly holding out for a fee of between €20million and €30m.

Milan have already completed the signings of Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio and Andre Silva as they attempt to build a squad capable of Champions League qualification.