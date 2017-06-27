Liverpool are set to avoid facing disciplinary action from the Premier League over their pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool set to escape sanction over Van Dijk chase

The Reds were initially keen to land Van Dijk, 25, in a huge deal as they looked to strengthen their squad ahead of the prospect of playing Champions League football next season.

However, Liverpool soon publicly ended their interest in the centre-back after reports emerged that Southampton were threatening action, as they felt an illegal approach had been made.

The Merseysiders issued a statement apologising to the Saints and insisted their pursuit in Van Dijk, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City, was over.

But according to the Telegraph, although Southampton have yet to formally withdraw their complaint, the Premier League does not expect to punish Liverpool.

The report claims that while both clubs have resolved the matter, Southampton have not provided the Premier League with any fresh evidence over an alleged illegal approach to sign Van Dijk.