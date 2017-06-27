Ryan Giggs says there was “no offer” put to him by Jose Mourinho once the Portuguese took charge at Manchester United.

Man Utd boss Mourinho made no attempt to keep club legend Giggs

After hanging up his boots, the iconic midfielder had moved into a coaching role at Old Trafford – inheriting the reins on a caretaker basis following David Moyes’ dismissal.

He was kept on by Louis van Gaal and admits he had been hoping to spend another year working alongside and learning from the Dutchman.

United, though, opted to move in a different direction in the summer of 2016 and Giggs found himself playing no part in their future.

He told the Manchester Evening News: “There was no offer from Jose Mourinho. No offer. It was my choice to go.

“As soon as Louis was going I had made my decision to go.

“I had done two years and I wanted to do three years under Louis. It didn't happen. That was my plan to do my three years and see what happened after that.

“Unfortunately, that was cut short. It happens. That's football. But I didn't really feel I could go on at the club in any other capacity apart from manager.”

Giggs is now looking to forge a managerial career of his own, having been linked with several vacant posts since leaving United.

That path could one day lead him back to Old Trafford, with the former Wales international having spent 24 years as a first-team star with the Red Devils – making a club record 963 appearances.