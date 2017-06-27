Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan have roped in two foreigners A.Kromah and Kamo Bayi to complete their foreign contingent for the upcoming Calcutta Football League.

I-League: Mohun Bagan sign Ansumana Kromah and Kamo Bayi

Malian attacker Kromah and Ivorian striker Bayi are well known faces in Kolkata football, having played for low profile teams in the local league in the past.

Kromah had played for the Peerless in the last season while Bayi represented George Telegraph in the previous season. The former was the most prolific striker for Churchill Brothers last season while Bayi played a pivotal role in Aizawl FC's title win.

Both players have spent considerable time in the city playing in the ameteur seven a side football that is more popular as 'khep' in this part of the country.

Mohun Bagan had signed defender Eze Kingsley last week, who was Bayi's teammate in Peerless and Aizawl.

The Mariners have entered the transfer window late than their arch-rivals East Bengal but have shown alacrity to sign the foreigners after making it clear that they are not interested in retaining any of the overseas players from last season except for the talismanic Sony Norde.

The team will be once again coached by Sanjoy Sen, even though Shankarlal Chakraborty will be making the calls for the Calcutta League. The Indian Football Association (IFA) has made a change in the rulebook this year, allowing three foreigners in the CFL matches compared to last year's two.

The season is expected to start from late July and it will be interesting to see if Bagan can entice high profile Indian footballers for the season with a chance to play in the Indian Super League (ISL) also beckoning them .