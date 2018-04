Warriors forward Draymond Green was named the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Monday night.

NBA Awards Show 2017: Golden State's Draymond Green wins Defensive Player of the Year

The other finalists were Utah's Rudy Gobert and San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard. Leonard won the award the last two seasons.

"It means a lot to get this from you," Green said, when receiving the award from Kevin Garnett, before adding, "This isn't an individual award. There are five guys out there on the floor at a time."