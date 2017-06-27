WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann's NBA impressions

When worlds collide, the results are often entertaining.
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum made a trip to Madrid to visit Atletico Madrid star, and basketball enthusiast, Antoine Griezmann to shoot some hoops.
Great time with @MLB and @Dodgers #HYT #BlueGrizi pic.twitter.com/3XW2CRlLAA
— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) June 20, 2017
While doing so, Griezmann quizzed McCollum on some of his peers' habits on the court in NBA.
The result was fantastic.
We catch up with @CJMcCollum as he visits @AntoGriezmann in Madrid to see how well he really knows his fellow NBA players! pic.twitter.com/ssSmAzKGB2
— NBA UK (@NBAUK) June 25, 2017
Greizmann – who was tipped to join Manchester United before signing a new contract with Atletico – has also been enjoying his off-season in the United States.
The France international has been spotted watching the LA Galaxy in MLS, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers.