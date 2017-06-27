Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez said he hopes Hector Bellerin leaves Arsenal to return to Barcelona.

Suarez wants Arsenal's Bellerin at Barcelona

Bellerin progressed through Barcelona's youth system before moving to Premier League side Arsenal in 2011.

The 22-year-old Spain international full-back has been linked with a return to La Liga giants Barca, despite signing a six-year contract extension in November, and Suarez is ready to welcome him back with open arms.

"The people want the best at Barcelona and I hope Bellerin can come," Suarez — who is playing alongside Bellerin at the Under-21 European Championships — told Radio Marca.

"The players of a top level are welcome."

Contracted to Arsenal until 2023, Bellerin made 33 Premier League appearances last season as the Londoners finished fifth.

Suarez's future at Camp Nou has also been speculated amid links with Serie A side Napoli.

But Suarez said via Cadena Ser: "I will continue next year at Barca, yes."