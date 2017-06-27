It does not appear Nick Fairley will play in 2017, and the future of his career is in jeopardy as well.

Saints place Nick Fairley on NFI list with heart condition

The Saints placed the veteran defensive lineman on the non-football injury list Monday.



#Saints have placed Nick Fairley on the team’s reserve/non-football illness (NFI) list pic.twitter.com/UDuUFoZWOz

— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 26, 2017



The 29-year-old defensive tackle did not participate in organized team activities or the Saints minicamp because of a heart condition. He received three doctors' opinions on the condition, which he has had since he was an All-SEC player at Auburn.

He's played six years in the NFL and, though his play has been inconsistent and he's missed time because of injuries, his medical issues have not been heart-related.

Before the Lions selected Fairley in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, doctors discovered his enlarged heart and, per protocol, he's had regular heart checkups throughout his professional career.

MORE:

Saints' Nick Fairley waiting on third opinion on heart condition before deciding NFL future

| Saints' Nick Fairley reportedly has career-threatening heart condition



Saints coach Sean Payton said earlier this month one of those follow-up exams "saw further concern" and the Saints want to be certain Fairley's life would not be in danger if he were to again play football.

"The most important thing right now is his well-being," Payton said at the time. "I want to make sure that if he's playing again, that he's playing with full confidence, that he's healthy to play and nothing severe would come from him playing."