Kentucky's John Calipari: 'I'm good' with high schoolers going straight to NBA

The Kentucky coach said the "baseball rule" would work well in the NBA world, which refers to players either directly being drafted out of high school, or going to college and then having to wait until after their junior year to be drafted.

"I'm good with the baseball rule. As long as they're going directly to the NBA, they're paying them what they deserve to be paid and then it's on them to look after these kids and give them a gap year if they think they can do that in the NBA," he said while at the SEC's head coaches summer teleconference.

There is a schism if the age requirement to enter the NBA, which is currently 19, should be raised to 20 or dropped down to 18. If the age limit is lowered, many propose sending the rookies straight to the Developmental League for a year or two before being called up, much like how MLB teams send young players to their respective farm systems.

While Calipari is fine with the age limit dropping, he said there must be a constructive way to prepare high schoolers to enter an adult's world in the NBA, even if it's in the D-League, which has recently been changed to G-League.

"Let's not look back a generation from now and say well we did this because we want these kids better prepared to play basketball, we did this because we're trying to eke out this and this and have more control over our 'assets,'" he said. "We think we can do a better job of teaching when you're talking about a 17-year-old leaving his bed in his home with his mother who is waking him up and walking into a man's world right now. Or you go to college and get a gap year, maybe you stay two years.

"Whatever we do, I'll be on record, if we're trying to get kids to go the D-League and it's a baseball rule and they're going to get $20 million contracts right out of high school and the NBA thinks they can deal with that, I'm good. I'm fine. If they're trying to get high school kids to go to the D-League, I will be shouting from mountaintops saying what is this going to do to a generation of kids who say, 'all right, I'm going to do this,' you get one or two years to make it and now you're out without any opportunities. Who's taking care of those kids now?"