Adam Schefter went on a hilarious rant about those 'my wife left me' tweets

If you follow Adam Schefter on Twitter for his breaking NFL news, you've likely stumbled across a response to one of his tweets claiming, "my wife left me." The origins are pretty unclear, and the response isn't limited to Schefter, but he's received his fair share of estranged marriage declarations.

On Monday, while celebrating his eight-year Twitter anniversary on ESPN's "NFL Live," Schefter brought up the odd meme and went on a bit of a rant.



"My wife hasn't left me, despite all the Twitter comments saying my wife has left me. On Twitter, any time I post any of those 35,800 tweets, the first comment's always, 'My wife left me.' I still don't understand what it means, or why everybody's doing that, but that seems to be the rage every time I tweet."



To be fair, no one is saying Schefter's wife has left him, the users are simply saying that their wives have left them. Why? Who knows. There doesn't seem to be a clear answer on the Internet as to why this is a thing.

Part of the reason is simply to get attention. If you respond to a popular tweet, which most of Schefter's are, then you'll get more eyeballs to your account. So a user tweets "my wife left me" to Schefter, and racks up the retweets and likes.

Other than that, it's anyone's guess as to why this particular phrase gained so much attention.



I'll sadly never see my wife's shadow again (she left me and took our online coin collecting business with her)

— Treb (@treblaw) February 2, 2017





my wife decided to not exercise her 2017 option on our marriage when she left me in december for an uber driver named darryl

— CK (@cranekicker) February 28, 2017





my wife signed with another man when she left me

— BBB (@bigbellyyben) March 9, 2017





Not shocking however.... My wife, she left me again. Thought we could make it work this time

— John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) August 20, 2016



