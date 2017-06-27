News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Warner makes call on Cricket Australia sanctions
Warner makes call on CA sanctions

Adam Schefter went on a hilarious rant about those 'my wife left me' tweets

Sporting News
Sporting News /

If you follow Adam Schefter on Twitter for his breaking NFL news, you've likely stumbled across a response to one of his tweets claiming, "my wife left me." The origins are pretty unclear, and the response isn't limited to Schefter, but he's received his fair share of estranged marriage declarations.

Adam Schefter went on a hilarious rant about those 'my wife left me' tweets

Adam Schefter went on a hilarious rant about those 'my wife left me' tweets

On Monday, while celebrating his eight-year Twitter anniversary on ESPN's "NFL Live," Schefter brought up the odd meme and went on a bit of a rant.




"My wife hasn't left me, despite all the Twitter comments saying my wife has left me. On Twitter, any time I post any of those 35,800 tweets, the first comment's always, 'My wife left me.' I still don't understand what it means, or why everybody's doing that, but that seems to be the rage every time I tweet."



To be fair, no one is saying Schefter's wife has left him, the users are simply saying that their wives have left them. Why? Who knows. There doesn't seem to be a clear answer on the Internet as to why this is a thing.

Part of the reason is simply to get attention. If you respond to a popular tweet, which most of Schefter's are, then you'll get more eyeballs to your account. So a user tweets "my wife left me" to Schefter, and racks up the retweets and likes.

Other than that, it's anyone's guess as to why this particular phrase gained so much attention.






MORE:
ESPN has producers monitor Adam Schefter so he doesn't fall down stairs

Back To Top