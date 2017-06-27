Prior to Monday’s NBA Awards show, the league announced its All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams.

Green, Leonard & Gobert lead NBA All-Defensive First Team

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made the All-Defensive First Team for the third season in a row alongside San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert joins the duo for his first appearance in the top line-up.

Green, Leonard and Gobert are the three finalists for the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers and Patrick Beverley of the Houson Rockets were also named First Team All-Defense.

The All-Defensive Second Team consists of the Memphis Grizzlies’ Tony Allen, Danny Green of the Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon and Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric were unanimously selected to the All-Rookie First Team, garnering 100 first-team votes from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Saric's Sixers team-mate Joel Embiid, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez were also voted First Team.

The All-Rookie Second Team features Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss, Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram and Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell.