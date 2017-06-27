Kenyan trio in Zesco United squad for Confederation Cup

News

Kenyan trio of Anthony Akumu,

David Owino

The Group 'C' match will be played in Alexandria, Egypt on Friday. The three are part of the Team Ya Ziko's travelling squad unveiled by coach Zlatko Krmpotic on Monday ahead of the crucial fixture. The three Kenyans have been a pillar in Zesco United's squad but Owino will be expected to be on his best level of concentration at the back as he will start minus defensive partner Daut Musekwa.

Daut Musekwa
and Jese Were will be in action this Friday when Zesco United takes on Egyptian side Smouha SC in Caf Confederation Cup.
David Owino

Musekwa will miss the first leg due to suspension after accumulating two yellow cards in the competition. The game will be played on Friday, 30th June, 2017, at Borg el Arab Stadium in Alexandria.


Goalkeepers: Jacob Banda, Lameck Nyangu;

David Owino

: Ben Adama Banh, David Owino Odhiambo, Simon Silwimba, Marcel Kalonde, Fackson Kapumbu; Midfielders: Anthony Akumu Agay, Mwape Mwelwa, John Ching’andu, Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila, Kasashi Lupiya; Strikers: Jesse Jackson Were, Lazarous Kambole, Dave Daka, Patrick Kangolo and Jackson Mwanza.
