Let’s start with this truth: The Mets did not sign Tim Tebow last September with the long-term goal of stashing him with their Class A team in the middle of South Carolina.

Promotion to high-A proves the Tebow Timetable still in effect for Mets

We can all agree on that, right?

As long as he showed a modicum of baseball talent and potential, Tebow was always going to be promoted according to the Tebow Timetable, a set of standards that applies only to former Heisman Trophy winners who decide to give baseball a try after their NFL career flickers out.

And Tebow was promoted from the Class-A Columbia Fireflies to the high-A St. Lucie Mets this weekend. The move was accompanied by a fair amount of grumbling, of course, and one number was attached to pretty much every disparaging tweet talking about the promotion.

That number: .220. Y’know, Tebow’s batting average with the Fireflies.

Tebow’s other statistics aren’t great, either. In 64 games, he struck out 69 times, hit three home runs, had 22 RBIs, a .311 on-base percentage, a .648 OPS, 14 doubles and a triple. He had seven errors in the outfield, too. Not exactly “this guy has conquered this level” numbers.

But those things never really mattered to the Mets. They were always going to move him along at some point this summer. As I wrote a month ago: The Mets, a franchise that is floundering at the major-league level with injuries and other assorted struggles, won’t let him spend an entire summer competing with and against kids 10 years his junior.

And though his statistics weren’t great, Tebow definitely did show a modicum of baseball talent and potential. It’s still relevant to point out that this is a guy who turns 30 in August and hadn’t played baseball competitively since he was in high school, so when the Mets talk about things like improved contact rate and exit velocity, that’s not complete nonsense. Sure, the Mets would have loved it if that batting average was in the .275 range, and it would have been great if he’d popped nine or 10 home runs.

Why don’t those actual statistics matter? I keep going back to spring training. I was at a Marlins-Mets game in Port St. Lucie — in the same stadium he’ll call home now — near the end of a blowout game. Tebow was still on the big-league roster at this point (March 19), but he hadn’t appeared in the contest yet. The Marlins led 7-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Only a couple of hundred fans, at most, remained at this point, but a chant started. Softly, at first, then gaining steam. “We want Tebow! We want Tebow! We want Tebow!”

The inning started and the first five Mets batters — most of them wearing numbers closer to 100 than 0 — reached base safely. Every time a Mets player other than Tebow walked out to the on-deck circle, bat in hand, the crowd booed. Nine batters into the inning, the Mets had scored five runs to cut the Marlins’ lead to just two, and the crowd was almost in a frenzy.

It was almost too perfect, right? The Mets could send Tebow to the plate with two on and two out, trailing by two runs, and he could tie the game with a double or end it with a home run. The fans were chanting “Tebow! Tebow! Tebow!” with a ferocity rarely seen in the ninth inning of a spring training game.

Instead, Colby Woodmansee — who started the inning by drawing a walk — came up for the second time in the frame. He saw three pitches, all strikes, and was sent back to the dugout without swinging at any of them. The game was over. Tebow didn’t get the chance to play hero in the state where playing hero was his bread-and-butter back in his college days with the Florida Gators. The fans’ request was not granted.

Well, the request was not granted on that day.

Big-picture, though? The Mets are clearly operating with a fan-oriented set of priorities when it comes to Tebow. Fans can’t get enough of Tebow the baseball player, a truth that’s evident when you look at attendance figures for the Fireflies and the other teams in the South Atlantic League who have benefited from the Tebow bump.

As others have pointed out, his new team in St. Lucie is owned by the parent club — the Fireflies are not — so the parent club’s bottom line will be helped a bit by the not-insignificant amount of money Tebow will help generate in ticket and merchandise sales.

But know this truth, too: The Mets did not sign Tim Tebow last September with the long-term goal of generating a little extra cash for their high-A team on Florida’s Atlantic coast. This isn’t the last promotion of Tebow’s 2017 minor-league journey. It’s the first step up. Don’t be surprised at all to see Tebow in Double-A by August. And really don’t be surprised to see him in New York when the big-league rosters expand in September.

As long as he continues to show a modicum of baseball talent and potential, the Tebow Timetable will continue to be in effect.