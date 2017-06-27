Novak Djokovic will be able to call on coach Andre Agassi for the duration of Wimbledon, despite doubts over the pair's working relationship.

Djokovic to retain Agassi for Wimbledon

Agassi, an eight-time grand slam champion, took on a role with the Serbian - who dismissed his entire coaching staff - ahead of the French Open, but flew back to America before Djokovic's last-eight loss to Dominic Thiem.

It raised questions over the nature of their agreement, but Djokovic - who will be looking to add to his 12 major titles in London - confirmed Agassi will be in his corner.

"He will be in London for Wimbledon and he will stay as long as I stay in the tournament, so that's great news," said Djokovic ahead of his participation at the Aegon International.

"Obviously Roland Garros, the eight or nine days that we spent together, were very valuable for me to get to know him, to learn from him. We shared a lot of experiences on and off the court, things that he has been through that I can relate to.

"So having him around is not only great for myself but also for tennis. He's supposed to arrive for the weekend. So he's going to be there before the tournament starts."

Djokovic heads to SW19 in a very different position to a year ago, when he held all four slam honours.

He has slipped to fourth in the world rankings and continues to endure inconsistent form, so part of the reason he took a wildcard to compete in Eastbourne was to get some grass-court preparation time.

"It does feel different than 12 months ago when I had the four grand slams under my belt, and coming into Wimbledon, completely different than I mentally am today," added the 30-year-old.

"I still have to trust myself, my abilities to play well, and to win against anybody on any surface. I will just try to reach that consistency level that I need, because I felt like that's something that I was lacking."