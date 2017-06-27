The most established players in American soccer are mostly missing from the United States squad that will compete next month in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, but there still are some familiar names. Of the 23 players who will compete, however, none may be more important to the future of the national team than Kenny Saief.

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017: USMNT recruitment of Kenny Saief a major step forward for Arena's America

It’s not so much what he may be able to accomplish, although certainly someone with his resume at the very least has a chance to be a significant player. It’s what he represents.

Saief is a recruit. He was born in the United States, left the country at age 3 to move with his family to Israel, and hadn’t really been back until he arrived for the camp that will prepare the USMNT for a friendly Saturday against Ghana and then the Gold Cup to follow. He has played for K.A.A Gent in Belgium’s Jupiler League, as well as the Champions League and Europa league. According to writer Brian Sciaretta at American Soccer Now, Saief can function as an attacking midfielder but lately has played as a wingback on the left side.

MORE: Five takeaways from the U.S. Gold Cup roster

"This is the right step for me. I think it's a big pleasure to play for the United States," Saief told Sciaretta. "It is a much better national team than Israel. It's an important step. I always wanted to play at a high national team level."

Whether or not Saief becomes a significant national team player, though, his arrival erases one of the primary concerns about the U.S. direction under coach Bruce Arena. When Arena was a former national team coach — running the L.A. Galaxy and merely observing how Jurgen Klinsmann was doing business — he often was critical of players in the U.S. program he perceived to be less attached to the shield they were wearing above their left pec.

“Players on the national team should be — and this is my own feeling — they should be Americans,” Arena told ESPN The Magazine in 2013. “If they’re all born in other countries, I don’t think we can say we are making progress.”

In fact, Klinsmann’s recruitment of dual-national players was one of his most significant contributions in five years in charge of the USMNT. Fabian Johnson has been a reliable contributor at left back and midfield. John Brooks became a centerpiece of the defense that performed well at last summer’s Copa America Centenario and scored a game-winning goal at the 2014 World Cup. Julian Green scored a goal in Brazil, as well, at least giving some hope the U.S. might come from behind in the round of 16 against Belgium. Klinsmann’s program had a nearly perfect record in recruiting battles for dual nationals.

Along with Arena, such American soccer giants as Abby Wambach and Landon Donovan questioned the use or prominence of such players in the U.S. system. The reality, though, is players with options to join two or more countries have populated the rosters of some of the best teams in the world. Spain striker Diego Costa, with 16 caps and six goals, was born in Brazil. Lukas Podolski, who made 130 appearances for Germany, was born in Poland. Italy accepted Giuseppe Rossi into its national team and played him 30 times — even though Rossi spent the first 12 years of his life in New Jersey.

According to Sciaretta, 11 of the 23 players on the U.S. roster for the Gold Cup had dual-national options, although nine of the 11 were born in the States and seven of the 11 spent the majority of their childhoods and developmental years here.

That statistic, though, shows the importance of keeping players with options engaged in the national-team program — as does the experience the Americans had in the late 2000s with defender Neven Subotic, who grew up in Utah and Florida, played for the U.S. at the 2005 U-17 World Cup but switched to Serbia in part because of a disappointing experience in advance of the U20 World Cup in 2007.

In his first press conference following the announcement he would replace Klinsmann as coach last November, Arena retreated aggressively from the remarks he’d made to multiple reporters over the previous years.

“I believe anyone that has a passport in the United States is eligible to play for our national team,” Arena said then, “and I embrace all players that are eligible to play.”

To be fair to Arena, he has not turned away from the dual-national players, specificially the German-Americans, who became such a significant part of the U.S. player pool under Klinsmann. Brooks and Johnson both started in the key World Cup qualifier against Trinidad & Tobago earlier this month.

The recruitment of Saief could mean much to the U.S. But at the least it should mean such players as 19-year-old Cameron Carter-Vickers will not be abandonded. Born in Southend, England, he is a defender for London’s Tottenham Hotspur who has appeared in cup competition for Spurs but not yet in the Premier League. Carter-Vickers’ father is professional basketball player Howard Carter; Cameron has been a starter for the past two U.S. entries in the U-20 World Cup but has yet to play for the USMNT.

The U.S. effort to bring Saief to the American side began in May, and thus it is wholly the work of Arena and his staff. Arena spoke very clearly on the issue of dual nationals with his comments after accepting the head coaching job, but nothing he said came across as emphatically as seeing Saief’s name on the Gold Cup roster.