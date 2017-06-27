Jason Lockhart, the 15-year-old son of former Atlanta Braves infielder Keith Lockhart, is on life support after he was hit in the face by a baseball during a tournament Saturday, June 17, according to 11Alive in Atlanta.

Son of former Braves infielder on life support after being hit in face with baseball

Jason’s nose was broken in the incident and he received stitches. However, he was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta the following Monday when his nose wouldn’t stop bleeding. A CT scan revealed a tear inside his nose that was eventually diagnosed as a lacerated artery.



Thanks so much for all the outpouring prayers & support for Jay. It's been rough, a few surgeries but we're confident he's going to be ok.

— Keith Lockhart (@klocky7) June 24, 2017





I don't think y'all understand how much of a champion this child is pic.twitter.com/TaGn7XPFq5

— syds (@SydneyLockhart) June 21, 2017



By Friday, Jason was placed on life support in a "paralytic level" of sedation to prevent further bleeding. Luckily doctors discovered the bleeding was just from Jason’s nose and not his brain.

Jason’s sister Sydney told 11Alive that Jason was in surgery on Sunday, but will likely be on the ventilator for a few more days.

"He is going to be okay we just don't really know when. It's been crazy," Sydney told 11Alive. "We are surrounded by so many people and we are feeling the prayers."