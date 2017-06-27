VIDEO: Bahia's Fonseca sent off for ridiculous dive

Have you ever seen a fish out of water? Flailing around on the ground, clinging onto life? That must have been what Bahia's Lucas Fonseca was trying to do as he dived during their Brasileiro clash with Flamengo.

Fonseca picked up a second yellow card for his truly horrendous dive, putting Bahia down to 10 men after just half an hour. The centre-back had been booked just six minutes earlier, but referee Igor Junior Benevenuto had no problem reaching to his pocket again after his awful attempt to win a free-kick.

Flamengo made the extra man count, winning 1-0 through Orlando Berrio's strike to climb to third in the table and leave Bahia in the relegation zone.

