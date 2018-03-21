NFL's 25 highest-paid players
Listing the NFL's highest-paid players is an inexact science. Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the 49ers when he signed it, for example, made him the league's highest-paid player ... in terms of average annual salary. Some might argue total guaranteed money at signing is the only number that matters in an NFL contract.
For the purpose of this list, though, Sporting News will stick with average annual salary as the determining factor in ranking the NFL's highest-paid players. The list, as always, is subject to change.
Tip of the cap to our friends over at Overthecap.com for the contract figures.
1
Olivier Vernon, DE, Giants
Average annual salary: $17 million
Guaranteed: $40 million
2
Fletcher Cox, DL, Eagles
Average annual salary: $17.1 million
Guaranteed: $36.299 million
3
Ziggy Ansah, DE, Lions
Average annual salary: $17.143 million (franchise tag)
Guaranteed: $0
4
Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys
Average annual salary: $17.143 million (Franchise tag)
Guaranteed: $17.143 million
5
Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars
Average annual salary: $17,483,500
Guaranteed: $26.5 million
6
Case Keenum, QB, Broncos
Average annual salary: $18 million
Guaranteed: $25 million
7
Von Miller, OLB, Broncos
Average annual salary: $19.083 million
Guaranteed: $42 million
8
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins
Average annual salary: $19.25 million
Guaranteed: $21.5 million
9
Sam Bradford, QB, Cardinals
Average annual salary: $20 million
Guaranteed: $15 million
10
Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
Average annual salary: $20.5 million
Guaranteed: $28 million
11
Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
Average annual salary: $20.75 million
Guaranteed: $42 million
12
Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
Average annual salary: $20.76 million
Guaranteed: $41 million
13
Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
Average annual salary: $20.813 million
Guaranteed: $37.5 million
14
Eli Manning, QB, Giants
Average annual salary: $21 million
Guaranteed: $36.5 million
15
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
Average annual salary: $21.85 million
Guaranteed: $32.25 million
16
Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
Average annual salary: $21.9 million
Guaranteed: $31.7 million
17
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
Average annual salary: $22 million
Guaranteed: $54 million
18
Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens
Average annual salary: $22.13 million
Guaranteed: $44 million
19
Alex Smith, QB, Redskins
Average annual salary: $23.5 million
Guaranteed: $55 million
20
Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
Average annual salary: $24.594 million
Guaranteed: $47 million
21
Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Average annual salary: $25 million
Guaranteed: $27 million
22
Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
Average annual salary: $25 million
Guaranteed: $40 million
23
Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
Average annual salary: $27 million
Guaranteed: $60.5 million
24
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers
Average annual salary: $27.5 million
Guaranteed: $48.7 million
25
Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
Average annual salary: $28 million
Guaranteed: $84 million