NFL's 25 highest-paid players

Ablett in, Dangerfield to miss AFL opener
Sporting News
Sporting News /


    Listing the NFL's highest-paid players is an inexact science. Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the 49ers when he signed it, for example, made him the league's highest-paid player ... in terms of average annual salary. Some might argue total guaranteed money at signing is the only number that matters in an NFL contract.

    For the purpose of this list, though, Sporting News will stick with average annual salary as the determining factor in ranking the NFL's highest-paid players. The list, as always, is subject to change.

    Tip of the cap to our friends over at Overthecap.com for the contract figures.



  • 1
    Olivier Vernon, DE, Giants


    Average annual salary: $17 million

    Guaranteed: $40 million



  • 2
    Fletcher Cox, DL, Eagles


    Average annual salary: $17.1 million

    Guaranteed: $36.299 million



  • 3
    Ziggy Ansah, DE, Lions


    Average annual salary: $17.143 million (franchise tag)

    Guaranteed: $0



  • 4
    Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys


    Average annual salary: $17.143 million (Franchise tag)

    Guaranteed: $17.143 million



  • 5
    Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars


    Average annual salary: $17,483,500

    Guaranteed: $26.5 million



  • 6
    Case Keenum, QB, Broncos


    Average annual salary: $18 million

    Guaranteed: $25 million



  • 7
    Von Miller, OLB, Broncos


    Average annual salary: $19.083 million

    Guaranteed: $42 million



  • 8
    Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins


    Average annual salary: $19.25 million

    Guaranteed: $21.5 million



  • 9
    Sam Bradford, QB, Cardinals


    Average annual salary: $20 million

    Guaranteed: $15 million



  • 10
    Tom Brady, QB, Patriots


    Average annual salary: $20.5 million

    Guaranteed: $28 million



  • 11
    Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons


    Average annual salary: $20.75 million

    Guaranteed: $42 million



  • 12
    Cam Newton, QB, Panthers


    Average annual salary: $20.76 million

    Guaranteed: $41 million



  • 13
    Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers


    Average annual salary: $20.813 million

    Guaranteed: $37.5 million



  • 14
    Eli Manning, QB, Giants


    Average annual salary: $21 million

    Guaranteed: $36.5 million



  • 15
    Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers


    Average annual salary: $21.85 million

    Guaranteed: $32.25 million



  • 16
    Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks


    Average annual salary: $21.9 million

    Guaranteed: $31.7 million



  • 17
    Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers


    Average annual salary: $22 million

    Guaranteed: $54 million



  • 18
    Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens


    Average annual salary: $22.13 million

    Guaranteed: $44 million



  • 19
    Alex Smith, QB, Redskins


    Average annual salary: $23.5 million

    Guaranteed: $55 million



  • 20
    Andrew Luck, QB, Colts


    Average annual salary: $24.594 million

    Guaranteed: $47 million



  • 21
    Drew Brees, QB, Saints


    Average annual salary: $25 million

    Guaranteed: $27 million



  • 22
    Derek Carr, QB, Raiders


    Average annual salary: $25 million

    Guaranteed: $40 million



  • 23
    Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions


    Average annual salary: $27 million

    Guaranteed: $60.5 million



  • 24
    Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers


    Average annual salary: $27.5 million

    Guaranteed: $48.7 million



  • 25
    Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings


    Average annual salary: $28 million

    Guaranteed: $84 million



