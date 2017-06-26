Gor Mahia are on the verge of unveiling their second signing this transfer window.

KPL transfers: Gor Mahia closing in on second signing

K'Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has revealed to Goal that they have agreed personal terms to sign Boniface Omondi from Nzoia Sugar. "We have done everything to secure services of Boniface Omondi. What is remaining now is to get the release letter from Nzoia and that will be done tomorrow (Tuesday).

"Omondi is a very creative player and will fit well into our style of play. We will also confirm a number of players, who will leave but on loan."

Aduda also confirmed that talks to extend the stay of Francis Kahata were at an advanced stage. "We have discussed with Kahata and what remains now is for him to put pen to paper a deal to renew his contract. Kahata is staying and will be part of Gor Mahia."

Omondi is currently the top scorer for Nzoia Sugar.